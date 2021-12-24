Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 285,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

