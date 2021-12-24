KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in KBR by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 82,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

