Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Up 20%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s stock price was up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 128,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 35,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$16.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

