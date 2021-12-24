Kalata (KALA) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Kalata coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $139,553.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalata has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

