JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 458 ($6.05). Approximately 93,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 244,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($6.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 454.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £727.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Gay Collins bought 121 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £561.44 ($741.76). Also, insider James Macpherson acquired 4,600 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £20,286 ($26,801.43). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,582,344.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

