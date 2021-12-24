JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.19). 323,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 466,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £195.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

