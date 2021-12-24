JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $240.00 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $212.19 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

