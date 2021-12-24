JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 63,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

