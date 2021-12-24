JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.72.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

