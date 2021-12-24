JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

