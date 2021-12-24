JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($73.37) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.08 ($73.13).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €60.00 ($67.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.10. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.