Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,021 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,021 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.73, for a total value of $3,028,620.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock opened at $339.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.82 and its 200 day moving average is $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $213.55 and a one year high of $340.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

