Jonathan Chadwick Sells 2,500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZM stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

