Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £19,650 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,961.16).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,046 ($27.03) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,337.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,739.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 19.63 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($44.43). The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.16) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.65) to GBX 2,800 ($36.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.99) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.31) to GBX 2,500 ($33.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.45) to GBX 2,290 ($30.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.09).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

