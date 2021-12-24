John R. Hewitt Purchases 10,000 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Matrix Service by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matrix Service by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Matrix Service by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

