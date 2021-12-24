John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $154.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

