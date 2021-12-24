John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $195,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CalAmp worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $273.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

