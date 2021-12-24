JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 7,346,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.