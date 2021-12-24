Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,295. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

