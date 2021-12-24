Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.70 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

