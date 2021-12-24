Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,480 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

