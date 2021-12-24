Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -154.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

