James A. Star Buys 26,878 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

