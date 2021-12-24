Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 1876913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

Specifically, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $689,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,063. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 351.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Jabil by 124,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

