Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 9,845 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $689,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. 1,065,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,235. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jabil by 102.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,081,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

