IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

