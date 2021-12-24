Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Itron were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

