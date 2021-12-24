ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading Up 6.5%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

About ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

