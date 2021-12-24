iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 12-Month High at $296.83

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $296.83 and last traded at $296.57, with a volume of 28136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

