iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,885 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

