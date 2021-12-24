iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,717 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

