iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 533,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

