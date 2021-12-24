iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $92,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000.

IVE stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

