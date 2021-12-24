iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

