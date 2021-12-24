iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

