iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.