iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.818 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.