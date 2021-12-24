iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.