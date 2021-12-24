iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.