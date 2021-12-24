iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $128.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $133.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

