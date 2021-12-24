Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.87

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 98235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

