Investors Buy High Volume of CME Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 54,076 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,029% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,540 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

