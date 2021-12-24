Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP):

12/14/2021 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Hudson Pacific Properties was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Hudson Pacific Properties was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

11/2/2021 – Hudson Pacific Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -410.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

