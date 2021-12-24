Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 98,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 108,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.