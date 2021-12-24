Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.80 and last traded at $108.71. 2,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41.

