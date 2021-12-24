Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,764 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 890% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,087 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.