Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 425,997 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

