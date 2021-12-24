Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 409,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,104. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.