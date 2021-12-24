Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

