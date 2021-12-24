Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead Sells 176,863 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

